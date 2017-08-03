Sonny Gray turns out mediocre showing in Yankees debut at Indians

CLEVELAND -- Newly acquired New York Yankees starter Sonny Gray was not bad in his initial Yankees start, but his defense was terrible and he had trouble matching Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber.

Gray -- who was acquired by the Yankees from the A's 90 minutes prior to Monday's trade deadline -- went six innings, allowing four runs on four hits. He struck out six and walked four. When he left in the seventh, he and the Yankees were down, 4-1, largely because of Kluber's dominance.

The Indians scored their two first-inning runs when the Yankees made three errors. In the sixth, Gray gave up two earned runs on a Yan Gomes two-run double. Gomes' hits were preceded by a two-out single and walk. Gomes just missed a hitting a home run, as the line drive slammed high on the tall wall in left at Progressive Field.

Gray, 27, entered on a hot streak -- he had a 1.37 ERA in his last six starts with the A's. One of those starts was against Cleveland, in which he threw six scoreless innings.?

The Yankees acquired Gray before Monday's trade deadline, giving up three prospects to the A's. Oakland received Double-A shortstop Jorge Mate, as well as the injured Dustin Fowler, an outfielder, and James Kaprielian, a pitcher.