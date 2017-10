The Carolina Panthers have traded top wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to the Buffalo Bills, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In return, the Panthers will get a third- and a seventh-round pick from the Bills, the source said.

Benjamin has 32 catches for two touchdowns and a team-best 475 yards this season.

By heading to Buffalo, Benjamin will be reunited with Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, both of whom used to work in Carolina.