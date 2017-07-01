Source: Bulls' Cristiano Felicio to sign 4-year, $32 million extension

CHICAGO -- The Bulls and center Cristiano Felicio have agreed in principle to a four-year extension worth close to $32 million, a league source told ESPN. The 24-year-old Brazilian averaged 4.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in his second year.

Felicio, 24, was praised throughout the season for his work ethic and his easygoing demeanor in the locker room. The Bulls believe Felicio will continue to improve as he grows more comfortable within the NBA game.

He will continue to serve as the backup to veteran center Robin Lopez heading into next season.

The Vertical initially reported the agreement between Felicio and the Bulls.