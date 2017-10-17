Source: Bulls' Nikola Mirotic suffers broken facial bone in altercation with teammate Bobby Portis

Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic is out indefinitely after being injured in an altercation with teammate Bobby Portis, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The two players were involved in a shoving match before Mirotic was hit in the face by Portis, resulting in a fractured bone in his face, according to a source.

Mirotic was hospitalized Tuesday for the injury, but has been released, according to a league source.

The Vertical first reported news of the altercation and injury.

The 26-year-old Mirotic averaged 10.6 points and 5.5 rebounds last season and was expected to start for Chicago this season.

The Bulls open the season Thursday night in Toronto.