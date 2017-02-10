Source: Falcons to name Marquand Manuel defensive coordinator

Atlanta Falcons secondary coach/senior defensive assistant Marquand Manuel will be named the team's defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN.

Manuel was considered the front-runner after the Falcons decided not to keep Richard Smith in that role. Smith could remain on staff in an advisory position, but he is exploring other options.

Manuel, 37, has the most familiarity with head coach Dan Quinn's scheme. He was the assistant secondary coach for the Seattle Seahawks when Quinn was the defensive coordinator there. Manuel then followed Quinn to Atlanta in 2015.

Manuel played eight NFL seasons at strong safety from 2002 to 2009 after entering the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick of the Cincinnati Bengals. He also played for the Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Seahawks.

Manuel's hands-on coaching style was key in the improvement of the Falcons' defense toward the end of the 2016 season and leading into the Super Bowl.

He helped put Jalen Collins in position to fill the void left when Pro Bowl cornerback Desmond Trufant needed surgery for a season-ending pectoral injury. Manuel also helped develop free safety Ricardo Allen, rookie strong safety Keanu Neal, rookie nickelback Brian Poole and cornerback Robert Alford, who had an 82-yard interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl LI.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Quinn took over the defensive playcalling from Smith during the season, starting with the game against the Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 4). Quinn is sure to have his stamp on the defense moving forward, but Manuel likely will have an opportunity to call the plays despite not having any coordinator experience. He interviewed for the defensive coordinator position with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason before the team promoted Todd Wash.

The Falcons will enter the 2017 with two new coordinators in Manuel and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who replaced new San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

The Falcons also parted ways with defensive line coach Bryan Cox. Quinn is expected to hire one of his former players, Bryant Young, to replace Cox.

During the regular season, the Falcons ranked 27th in scoring defense in allowing 25.4 points per game and ranked 25th in total defense in surrendering 371.2 yards per contest.

The Falcons primarily started four rookies and three second-year players, and the unit showed vast improvement at the end of the season and into the playoffs as Quinn mixed in more man-to-man with his Cover 3 scheme.

After a fast start in Super Bowl LI, which included helping the Falcons to a 28-3 lead, the defense ended up surrendering 466 passing yards to Tom Brady and 31 points after halftime in a 34-28 overtime loss to the New England Patriots.