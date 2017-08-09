Source: Indians acquire OF Jay Bruce in trade with Mets

The Cleveland Indians acquired veteran outfielder Jay Bruce from the New York Mets in a trade Wednesday night, a source told ESPN.com. The Mets' return in the deal wasn't immediately known, but the source said the Indians have agreed to pick up the roughly $4.2 million that's left of Bruce's $13 million salary this season.

Bruce, a three-time All-Star, is hitting .258 with 29 homers and 75 RBIs this year. He gives the Indians a corner outfielder and established bat to replace Michael Brantley, who went on the disabled list Monday with a sprained ankle.

Sources said the New York Yankees were also involved in talks to acquire Bruce before the Mets traded him to Cleveland.

It's the second straight season Bruce has been traded, as the Mets landed the veteran outfielder in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds last year.

Bruce's 29 home runs tie him with Bryce Harper for fourth among National League outfielders. The Indians have not gotten much pop out of their outfield bats as their 37 combined homers rank them 25th among outfields in baseball, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Bruce, 30, has been battling a stiff neck and is currently mired in an 0-for-16 slump.