Source: Lakers to bring in Lonzo Ball for second workout Friday

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing in former UCLA star Lonzo Ball for a second pre-NBA draft workout on Friday, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The workout will not be at the Lakers facility in El Segundo, Calif., and instead will be held at an undisclosed location, the source said. The Lakers plan to take a detailed look at Ball's work ethic.

Ball previously had an individual workout in front of the Lakers brass, which included Magic Johnson, last Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Lakers met with the UCLA coaching staff about Ball, the source told ESPN.