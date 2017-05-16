Source says Lonzo Ball uncertain on non-Lakers workouts

Lonzo Ball is undecided on whether he'll work out for teams other than the Lakers, a source close to Ball tells ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

"We will make that decision closer to June," the source said.?

The source added that it's been "clear from the start our desired destination is Los Angeles."

Ball starred in his only season at nearby UCLA. He also played high school ball at Chino Hills.

A Lakers source says the team will look at dozens of players with the second and 28th picks. The players under the strongest consideration at No. 2 right now are Markelle Fultz, Ball, De'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson and Jayson Tatum.

Speaking after the draft lottery Tuesday night, general manager Rob Pelinka noted there's no clear-cut No. 1.

"The harder call may be the first one," he said. "Sometimes having the second pick is better than the first. We're sitting in a fantastic position.

"I think there are four, five guys that are well suited to be [drafted] at the top."

Lakers president Magic Johnson said the No. 2 pick gives them "a lot more options."

"I'm good at No. 2, when you've got this much quality of talent that's in this draft," Johnson said. "This draft is just not 1-5, 1-6 -- this draft is 1-30. They've got some really good players in this draft.

"This is one of the deepest drafts I've seen. We're excited. No. 2 is good. It's better than not having a pick at all. We're excited. When he said who was No. 4, I went, 'OK, I'm good now,' If I get [No.] 3, I'm good. If I get [No.] 2, I'm good. If I get [No.] 1, I'm good. So it's a good situation to be in."

Pelinka also reiterated that a player's father -- in this case LaVar Ball, the outspoken dad of Lonzo -- won't have any bearing on the team's decision, a point Johnson made at the NBA draft combine last week.

"We're going to evaluate the players and who they are as players," Pelinka said.

ESPN's Baxter Holmes contributed to this report.