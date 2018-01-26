Source: Michigan State AD Mark Hollis expected to resign

Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis is expected to resign, a source confirmed to ESPN, the latest university official to step away from his post in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal.

Hollis oversees athletics on the campus where former doctor Larry Nassar abused his patients and others at Michigan State's sports clinic for nearly two decades. While no one has alleged that Hollis had any direct knowledge of Nassar's abuse prior to the disgraced doctor's arrest in 2016, at least six women have said that they alerted an athletic trainer, coach or staff psychologist about Nassar's questionable behavior and no significant action was taken. Some of those warnings came as early as 1997.

Hollis's pending departure was first reported by the Detroit Free Press and is expected to happen Friday.

The NCAA sent a letter of inquiry to Michigan State earlier this week, asking the school to send information about any potential violations that may have occurred related to Nassar. Several of the women who say they were abused by Nassar are former Spartan athletes in gymnastics, volleyball and rowing.

Hollis issued a public statement in response to the letter Wednesday.

"Since my first day on the job as athletic director, my focus has always been on the student-athlete," he said. "They are at the core of our athletic department mission statement. Our first priority has always been and will always be their health and safety. In regards to the letter we received from the NCAA last night, the athletic compliance and university general counsel offices are preparing a comprehensive response. Michigan State University will cooperate with any investigation."

Hollis, a Michigan State alum, started working for the athletic department in 1995. He took over as the department's director on Jan. 1, 2008. He has received awards and praise for his innovative marketing ideas throughout his career. The teams under his watch have, though, have had a history of sexual assault issues - including an ongoing rape case involving three members of the Spartan football team.

Several Michigan State administrators have come under fire or have been asked to resign during a weeklong sentencing hearing for Nassar. The hearing, which started last Tuesday included impact statements from 156 women who say Nassar abused them.

Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon resigned Wednesday night hours after Nassar's hearing ended with him receiving a 40 to 175-year stay in state prison. William Strampel, the former dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Michigan State, stepped down from his post in December, citing medical reasons. Former gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who allegedly deterred a 16-year-old youth gymnast from reporting Nassar in 1997, was suspended by Hollis nearly a year ago. She retired shortly thereafter.