Source: Nets have tremendous concern as Jeremy Lin set for more tests on knee

?After crumbling to the court and leaving the Brooklyn Nets' season opening loss with an injury, point guard Jeremy Lin will undergo a right knee evaluation in New York on Thursday, league sources told ESPN.

There's? concern that Lin suffered a significant injury, league sources said. Nevertheless, the franchise will await test results upon its return home from an opening night game in Indiana.

Lin landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter of the Nets' 140-131 loss to the Indiana Pacers, and his immediate emotional reaction seemed to indicate he feared a serious injury.

Lin scored 18 points, and his starting shooting guard, D'Angelo Russell, had 30 for the Nets.

If Lin is lost for a significant period of time, Russell would move to the starting point guard job and Allen Crabbe would likely become the Nets' starting shooting guard.

Both players were acquired in trades this summer. Russell and Lin were expected to play together in the Nets' backcourt this season, but Russell, 21, is considered the franchise's point guard of the future.