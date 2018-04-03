Source: NFL investigating photo leak of alleged new uniforms for Titans

The NFL is investigating a photo released on social media that is claiming to be a leak of the Tennessee Titans' new navy blue uniforms, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The Titans are set to unveil their new uniforms, which will feature jersey and helmet changes, Wednesday night during a downtown Nashville street party.

The Titans and NFL have no comment on the possible jersey leak or ongoing investigation. The Tennessean was the first to report the investigation.

A league source told ESPN that it was likely that there would be some punishment and it would be up to the company that the person or people that leaked the photo work for. In this case, it appears to be an apparel company.

The photo shows a Marcus Mariota jersey with a pointed number eight, a navy blue base, accents of Columbia blue on the sides, a red Nike check and shades of gray on the shoulders.

A small group of players and team employees have seen the jerseys, including Titans safety Kevin Byard, who had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before seeing them.

Byard likes the new jerseys and predicted the Titans would be the "talk of the league."

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has put a lot of resources and promotion into the new uniforms. The jerseys will go live in the Titans 20th season in its current namesake.