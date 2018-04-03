Source: NFL investigating photo leak of possible new uniforms for Titans

The NFL is investigating a photo released on social media that is claiming to be a leak of the Tennessee Titans' new navy blue uniforms, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The Titans are set to unveil their new uniforms, which will feature jersey and helmet changes, Wednesday night during a downtown Nashville street party.

The Titans and NFL have no comment on the possible jersey leak or ongoing investigation. The Tennessean was the first to report the investigation.

A league source told ESPN that there likely would be some form of punishment, which would be up to the employer -- which appears to be an apparel company -- of the person or people responsible for the leak.

The photo shows a Marcus Mariota jersey with a pointed number eight, a navy blue base, accents of Columbia blue on the sides, a red Nike logo and shades of gray on the shoulders.

A small group of players and team employees have seen the jerseys, including Titans safety Kevin Byard, who had to sign a nondisclosure agreement before seeing them.

Byard said he likes the new jerseys and predicted the Titans would be the "talk of the league."

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk has put a lot of resources and promotion into the new uniforms, which will be put into service in the team's 20th season under the Titans nickname.