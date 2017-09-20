Source: Roger Goodell contract extension 'getting done'

The issues NFL ownership have had regarding NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's extension have been resolved and the deal is "getting papered right now," a source familiar with negotiations tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It could take days, or maybe weeks, to finalize, but the contract is "getting done," according to the source.

The source confirmed Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones raised issues about the deal, and wanted to open up the search during the process.?ESPN reported Sunday that ?Jones had inserted himself into discussions.

"That's what he tried to do," the source said, "but he got shot down."

A conference call Wednesday of the compensation committee helped seal the deal.?The committee consists of six owners: chairman Arthur Blank (Falcons), Clark Hunt (Chiefs), Robert Kraft (Patriots), John Mara (Giants), Bob McNair (Texans) and Art Rooney II (Steelers).

"It's done from ownership perspective," the source said, adding that the committee "wouldn't approve something that Roger wouldn't agree to."

Goodell's current deal as commissioner expires in 2019. Goodell received $34.1 million in compensation during the 2014 calendar year and $32 million in 2015. That included base salary and bonuses, as well as pension and other deferred payments.

The 2015 filing was the last the league had to disclose because it has relinquished its tax-exempt status. In the 10 years in which his commissioner salary was disclosed, Goodell averaged more than $21 million per year and made a total of $212.5 million. He became NFL commissioner in 2006.