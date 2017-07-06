Source: Schwarber returning to Cubs after Triple-A stopover

CHICAGO -- The Cubs are recalling slugger Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN.

Schwarber played 11 games after being demoted in late June, hitting .343 with four home runs. He was on his way from Oklahoma City, where Iowa plays this week, to Chicago and should be available for Thursday's afternoon contest against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Schwarber, 24, was sent down after hitting .171 in 64 games with the Cubs, many in the leadoff spot. On Wednesday, manager Joe Maddon indicated Schwarber could return to the leadoff role but also said he liked Jon Jay batting first when the Cubs face a right-handed pitcher. Jay hit a pinch-hit, game-tying three-run homer in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Tampa Bay.

To make room for Schwarber on the roster, John Lackey is expected to go on the disabled list with plantar fasciitis, but the pitcher shouldn't miss any starts, a source told ESPN. Lackey pitched his last game of the first half of the season Wednesday.

The Cubs face the Brewers on Thursday in a makeup game, with righty Zach Davies on the mound for Milwaukee; the Cubs counter with lefty Mike Montgomery. The Cubs trail the Brewers by 3½ games in the National League Central.