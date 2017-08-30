Source: Steelers emerge as favorite to sign veteran CB Joe Haden

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorite to sign veteran cornerback Joe Haden, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Haden, 28, was released on Wednesday morning by the Cleveland Browns. He is not subject to waivers and is free to sign with another team after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Other teams expressing interest in Haden are the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson.

The Dallas Cowboys also have some interest in Haden, but there is concern over the price it will take to sign him and his health, according to ESPN's Todd Archer and Anderson.

"Tons of interest in him," Haden's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Schefter. "He will have a new deal with another team by tomorrow afternoon."

Haden was due to be paid $11.1 million this season. The Browns approached Haden about taking a pay cut but he did not agree to it, a source told ESPN's Pat McManamon. The Browns then sought a trade but ultimately released Haden when they found no partner, a source said.

Haden, who was Cleveland's first-round pick in 2010, has fought through injuries the past two seasons. He missed 11 games in 2015 with a finger injury and a concussion. In 2016, he missed three games and played through two groin issues that required postseason surgery.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday morning after his release, Haden expressed optimism about his future.

Haden, who last went to the Pro Bowl in 2014, was also set to make $11.2 million and $10.4 million in 2018 and '19.

Releasing Haden will cost the Browns $3.2 million in cap space this season and $3.2 million next season. He signed a five-year contract extension in May 2014.

"We want to thank Joe for all he has done for this organization both on and off the field," Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said in a statement. "He has been a great teammate and a true asset to the Cleveland community. These are very difficult decisions, we have the utmost respect for Joe and in my eyes, he will always be a Cleveland Brown."