The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a trade to acquire quarterback Trevor Siemian from the Denver Broncos, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In addition to Siemian, the Broncos also will send a 2018 late-round pick to the Vikings for a selection in the 2019 draft, according to the source.

The NFL Network earlier reported news of the trade.

The Broncos already announced they have signed former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, who was an unrestricted free agent.