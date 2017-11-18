Source: WVU QB Will Grier to miss several weeks after breaking finger

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia quarterback Will Grier?is expected to be out several weeks after breaking the middle metacarpal in his throwing hand Saturday while trying to score on a run against? Texas, a source told ESPN.

After the game, Grier flew to Charlotte, North Carolina, near his hometown, where he will undergo surgery Sunday afternoon.?

A more specific timeline for Grier's recovery should be known after the surgery, although the source said?it's unlikely that Grier would be back in time for West Virginia's bowl game.

Sophomore Chris Chugunov is expected to start for the Mountaineers next weekend at? Oklahoma.?

Grier dived for the pylon in the first quarter Saturday and landed awkwardly on his right hand. His middle finger appeared to be bent backward as he held up his hand while running to the sideline. He was bent over in pain as athletic trainers worked on him.

A review determined Grier had fumbled before he reached the pylon and the ball went out of the end zone. Texas took over on the touchback.

Backup Chris Chugunov replaced Grier on West Virginia's next series. Chugunov completed 14 of 26 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown in the Mountaineers' 28-14 loss to the Longhorns.

Grier entered the game second in the nation with 34 touchdown passes. He finished 6-of-8 passing for 50 yards.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.