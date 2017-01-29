Sources: 49ers to hire John Lynch as new GM on 6-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring Hall of Fame candidate and FOX analyst John Lynch to be their new general manager, league sources told ESPN.

The two sides are still finalizing the contract, which sources say will be for an almost unprecedented six years.

Less than a week before he is eligible to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the former? Stanford?standout is returning to the Bay Area.

Lynch spent Thursday and Friday meeting with San Francisco officials. He spent Thursday night at 49ers owner Jed York's house before the team flew him back to San Diego on Friday night so he could attend a family function.

Lynch accepted the job Sunday.

Lynch has no front-office experience but has been connected to front-office jobs in the past. Some in Denver thought he could have been a candidate to replace John Elway one day, though that day never materialized.

The idea to hire Lynch was his own. He personally called? Atlanta Falcons?offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan and volunteered for the job about a week ago.

Shanahan, considered the favorite to be named the Niners' next head coach, thought about Lynch, and the more he thought about it, the more he felt Lynch was a fit for the job. Lynch played for Shanahan's father, Mike, in Denver.

Other candidates for the Niners' GM job included Vikings assistant GM George Paton and Cardinals vice president of player personnel Terry McDonough, both of whom interviewed with the team over the weekend.