Sources: Cavaliers' Kevin Love likely out 6-8 weeks with fractured hand

DETROIT -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love?has suffered a fracture in his left hand, the team announced.?

Love will likely miss six to eight weeks with the injury, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The injury occurred in the first quarter of Tuesday's Cavs- Pistons?game.

The team said Love received X-rays at the arena that revealed a non-displaced fracture in the fifth metacarpal, and the Cavs would update his status after additional examination and consultation on Wednesday in Cleveland.

Love grabbed his hand after making contact with Detroit's Andre Drummond under the basket and bent over in pain, holding his hand.

He subbed out with 7:19 remaining in the first quarter and went to the locker room, accompanied by head athletic trainer Steve Spiro.

Love underwent surgery on the same hand in October 2009 that required three screws to be inserted.

Tuesday's hand injury will put Love's availability for next month's All-Star Game in jeopardy.

Last season, Love underwent minor knee surgery on Feb. 14, causing him to miss the All-Star Game five days later.