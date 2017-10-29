Sources: Colts CB Vontae Davis garnering interest from other teams

The Indianapolis Colts have received inquiries about cornerback Vontae Davis, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Indianapolis has spoken to at least two teams about Davis, whose contract expires after this season.

Davis has been with the Colts since 2012 and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2015. However, Davis started this season and last season with injuries. He missed the first two games of 2016 because of a foot injury, and missed the first four games of this season rehabbing a groin injury.

Davis has 22 career interceptions and 335 career tackles entering Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts (2-5) are currently in last place in the AFC South.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.