Sources: DeMarcus Cousins feared to have torn Achilles

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans?All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins suffered a torn left Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.

An MRI was imminent on Friday night, and fully expected to confirm the initial diagnosis.

Cousins suffered the injury late in Friday's 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets.?

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the severity of the injury would be determined when Cousins undergoes an MRI on Saturday.

"We're scared about it," Gentry said. "I feel horrible for him. Everything that he's done, and what he's tried to do for us this year and what he's made himself and the improvements in all areas that he's made on and off the court, has just been great. I don't want that to happen to a guy that's trying to better himself.

"Like I said, I hope it's not anything that's that severe, but when it's an Achilles, you just never know."

Cousins suffered the non-contact injury when he attempted to rebound his own missed free throw by poking the ball away from Houston's Trevor Ariza. After landing hard on his left leg, Cousins hopped a couple of times on his right foot and then collapsed to the court when he attempted to put pressure on his left foot again.

Cousins, who is averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, needed assistance from teammates to exit the court with 8.1 seconds remaining in the game. He had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the win over the Rockets, recording his second triple-double in the last three games.

The Pelicans have won seven of the last eight games to climb to sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 27-21 record. Cousins, who was acquired from the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline last season, has averaged 22.0 points, 15.4 rebounds and 7.0 assists during New Orleans' recent hot streak.

"We were just getting it," Pelicans All-Star power forward Anthony Davis said. "We were just figuring everything out. That's the tough part. We've just got to keep going. We've got to keep going and keep finding a way to win."

Reaction to the potentially serious injury to cousins was immediate. Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James -- who selected Cousins for his All-Star team -- tweeted, "Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella."