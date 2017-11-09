Sources: Derrick Rose sidelined vs. Rockets with ankle discomfort

HOUSTON -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose will miss Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets because of continuing discomfort in his left ankle, multiple sources told ESPN.

The Cavs will start Iman Shumpert in Rose's place, sources said.

Rose already missed four games because of his sprained left ankle, which occurred late in the Cavs' second game of the season -- a win over the Milwaukee Bucks -- when Greg Monroe committed what was later upgraded to a flagrant foul on the 2011 NBA MVP.

Rose is the Cavs' third-leading scorer, averaging 14.3 points on 47.0 percent shooting, but as Cleveland's starting point guard has 19 turnovers against 12 assists.

He was the lone Cavs starter not to be in the positive in plus-minus in Cleveland's 124-119 win over the Bucks on Tuesday, finishing with 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting, 2 assists and 4 turnovers in 25 minutes.

Houston marks the start of a four-game trip for the Cavs (5-6), followed by games against the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.

Rose's status for the Mavs game is still undetermined, sources said.