Sources: Dion Waiters agrees to terms on deal to return to Heat

Free agent guard Dion Waiters has agreed to terms on a deal to return to the Miami Heat, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Waiters turned down a player option worth a little more than $3.2 million to test free agency. The 25-year-old had a strong season last year with the Miami Heat.

In his first season in Miami, Waiters averaged 15.8 points per game (the second-highest mark of his career) and posted career per-game highs in rebounds (3.3), assists (4.3) and 3-point percentage (40). Waiters was selected fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 draft and was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team deal in January 2015.

Oklahoma City gave him a $6.8 million qualifying offer in the summer of 2016, but rescinded it later in July after losing Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors, giving Waiters the opportunity to sign elsewhere.

He eventually agreed to a $2.9 million deal with the Heat with a player option for 2017-18.

