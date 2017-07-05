Sources: Dion Waiters agrees to terms on 4-year deal to return to Heat

Free-agent guard Dion Waiters has agreed to terms on a four-year deal to return to the Miami Heat, league sources tell ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Waiters, 25, turned down a player option worth a little more than $3.2 million to test free agency.

Last season, his first in Miami, Waiters averaged 15.8 points, the second-best mark of his career. He also posted career highs in assists (4.3) and rebounds (3.3) per game, as well as 3-point percentage (.395).

Waiters was selected fourth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2012 draft and was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a three-team deal in January 2015.

Oklahoma City gave him a $6.8 million qualifying offer in the summer of 2016, but rescinded it later in July after losing Kevin Durant to the Golden State Warriors, giving Waiters the opportunity to sign elsewhere.

He eventually agreed to a $2.9 million deal with the Heat with a player option for 2017-18.

Information from ESPN's Ian Begley was used in this report.