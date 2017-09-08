Sources: Dolphins to train in L.A. ahead of Week 2 game vs. Chargers

With Hurricane Irma bearing down on Florida, the Miami Dolphins are moving their operations to Los Angeles to conduct practice and prepare for their Week 2 game against the Chargers, sources told ESPN's Dan Graziano and Adam Schefter.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is taking care of the families for coaches, players and members of the team's traveling party. The plan is for the team to travel to California on Friday night, weather permitting, sources told ESPN.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins canceled practice through Sunday. The team deflated their indoor practice bubble and gave players the rest of the week off to prepare for the hurricane.

"A lot these guys have a lot on their plate -- moving their families -- and you've got people coming in, and your house and your cars," said quarterback Jay Cutler, who joined the Dolphins a month ago.

Also on Friday, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced the team will remain in Houston after their game on Sunday against the Texans?and re-evaluate their travel options on Monday.

"For us, obviously, we need to stay safe," quarterback Chad Henne said. "There's no need to put a plane into the storm, but you worry about the families here and you worry about the community, but at the same time we have a job to do on Sunday and we've got to worry about that first and hopefully everything will be okay back home."

Information from The Associated Press contributed to this report.