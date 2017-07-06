Sources: Forward Andre Roberson agrees to three-year, $30M deal with Thunder

Restricted free-agent forward Andre Roberson has agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources told ESPN.



Roberson, 25, preferred a shorter three-year deal over the four years available to him, league sources said.



Roberson, an NBA all-defensive second team choice in 2017, has been an integral part of the Thunder's defensive identity, and his value to the franchise grows again with the arrival of All-Star Paul George to partner with MVP Russell Westbrook. He averaged a career-high 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 79 games last season and holds career averages of 4.5 points and 3.9 rebounds in 256 games.

The deal is yet another move in a productive offseason for Thunder general manager Sam Presti, who traded with the Indiana Pacers?for George and made a strategic free-agent agreement with power forward Patrick Patterson for $16.4 million over three years.



Roberson has started 230 games for the Thunder in his four pro seasons, including a career-high 79 in the 2016-17 season. He was the 26th overall pick for the Thunder in the 2013 NBA draft.?

Roberson's market was a tough one to gauge in the NBA because of his specialist role as a defensive stopper. After turning down an extension last October, Roberson didn't garner the kind of interest he expected this offseason. His offensive issues are well-known, highlighted by his struggles at the free throw line in the postseason, when he hit only 3-of-21 free throws and was a target of intentional fouling.

But with the Thunder adding George, which will allow Roberson to slot back into his more natural position of shooting guard, there's optimism Roberson's offensive deficiencies won't be as glaring with the enhanced supporting cast. Roberson attempted 184 3-pointers last season, hitting only 24.5 percent, but the feeling from inside the team is he'll attempt far fewer this season and focus more on his offensive strengths like cutting and scoring in transition.

The Thunder value Roberson, taking pride in the scouting done to convert him from a college power forward at Colorado to an NBA shooting guard. Both sides were motivated to complete a deal to keep Roberson in Oklahoma City.