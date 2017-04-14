Sources: Frustrated Kristaps Porzingis skips Knicks meetings

Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit meetings with New York Knicks management due to frustration over what he perceives as the dysfunction and drama surrounding the organization, team sources told ESPN.com.

The Knicks have struggled in Porzingis' two seasons in New York, losing a combined 101 games.

Porzingis is frustrated with the lack of direction with the Knicks, which is headed by team president Phil Jackson. The team has missed out on the playoffs for the fourth straight season.?

Porzingis was drafted fourth overall out of Latvia by the Knicks in the 2015 NBA Draft. He finished the season averaging 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.?