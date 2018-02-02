Sources: Greg Monroe, Celtics agree on 1-year, $5M deal

Center Greg Monroe has committed to signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Boston Celtics, league sources told ESPN.

Monroe, who will clear waivers on Saturday after agreeing to a contract buyout with Phoenix, chose the Celtics over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston didn't make hard and firm promises on playing time with Monroe, league sources said. Monroe's ability to score the ball inside gives Boston another dimension as it prepares to make a push for a deep run into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

While the Pelicans could only offer Monroe $2.2 million for the balance of the season, the chance at a starting job -- in his childhood hometown - still made for a compelling case with Monroe,?but he ultimately chose the Celtics' ability to offer him more money based upon carving $5 million out of its $8.4 million disabled player exception awarded with the season-ending injury to Gordon Hayward.

Monroe agreed to a contract buyout on the remainder of his $17.8 million salary this season and will become an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers on Saturday.

Monroe, 27, has averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes a game with the Suns. Before the trade to Phoenix, Monroe averaged a career-low 6.8 points and five rebounds in limited minutes for the Bucks this season.

In Boston, Monroe might be best utilized in a reserve role with the Celtics. Stevens has leaned heavy on Aron Baynes in a starting spot given the toughness he adds alongside Al Horford. Boston's defensive rating is a team-best 95.5 when Baynes is on the court and his offensive limitations are offset when running him alongside starters like Kyrie Irving. Boston's defensive rating spikes to a team-worst 102.2 when Baynes sits.

The Celtics have desperately needed an offensive threat when Irving goes to the bench and Monroe could see plenty of touches with reserve units. His biggest competition for minutes will come from Daniel Theis, an offseason import from Germany who has slowly emerged as a key rotation player. For the month of January, Theis averaged 6.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over 16.4 minutes per game. He also shot 47.6 percent beyond the 3-point arc in January and gives maximum effort on both ends.

Stevens will have to figure out where Monroe fits on a team that likes to spread the floor and Monroe must commit to playing defense in order to win his coach's trust. Still, Monroe's offensive talents might be too tantalizing. Given all the maddening lulls that Boston's second unit has endured this season, Stevens can have reserve units feed Monroe when the offensive is struggling. Monroe gives Boston a much-needed post threat and his passing talents will create open looks for teammates.

Monroe also becomes Boston's best rebounder from the moment he puts a jersey on. He can help a Boston team that ranks 14th in total rebound percentage (50.2).