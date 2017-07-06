Sources: James Johnson agrees to framework of 4-year deal with Heat

Free agent James Johnson has agreed to the framework of a four-year deal that could be worth as much as $60 million to return to the Miami Heat, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

A first-round pick out of Wake Forest, Johnson played for five teams in his first seven seasons before signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the Heat last summer.

While in Miami, he flourished.

Showcasing his versatility, the 6-foot-9 power forward averaged career bests in points (12.8), rebounds (4.9) and 3-point shooting (34.0 percent). Together with Goran Dragic, Hassan Whiteside and Dion Waiters, Johnson helped the Heat recover from an 11-30 start to finish 41-41 and nearly make the playoffs.

He said money wouldn't be the lone factor in terms of choosing his next team.

"I might not have the same opportunities that I had this year. ... to get out of the box and play the way that I can to contribute to winning," Johnson told reporters in April. "Who knows if I can get that on another team? Money has nothing to do with that. Basketball, I love the game and I love it here."

Johnson was ranked No. 26 on the list of top available free agents this offseason compiled by ESPN's Kevin Pelton.