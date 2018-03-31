Sources: Joel Embiid has surgery to fix orbital bone fracture

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid underwent surgery to repair an orbital bone fracture around his left eye and could return early in the Eastern Conference playoffs, league sources said.

Embiid could return as soon as two weeks, sources said, based upon his recovery process. Doctors will evaluate his ability to return and the Sixers plan to only allow Embiid to return if he's fully healed.

The Sixers have already clinched a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The regular season ends on April 11, with the team's first playoff game to be on either April 14 or 15.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion in a collision with teammate Markelle Fultz on Wednesday night.