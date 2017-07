The New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are working on multiple trade scenarios involving Carmelo Anthony, including some that include four teams, sources have told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Both sides are motivated to make a trade, but no agreement is imminent, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Rockets have been persistent in their pursuit of Anthony, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston, league sources told Wojnarowski earlier this offseason.