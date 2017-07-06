Sources: LA Clippers, PG Milos Teodosic reach 2-year deal

Serbian guard? Milos Teodosic,?one of the most flamboyant and creative playmakers in Europe,?has agreed to a two-year, $12.3 million deal with the LA Clippers, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal includes a player option for the second year, league sources said.

Teodosic, 30, was willing to pay an expensive contract buyout with CSKA Russia to finally make the move to the NBA this season. Teodosic, who is 6-foot-5, has history with new Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, playing previously in Greece with him.

They're expected to often share time on the floor together for Los Angeles, which lost Chris Paul in a trade with the Houston Rockets.

Teodosic is a three-time EuroLeague first-team selection and a 2010 EuroLeague MVP.

He drew high praise while leading Serbia to a near-upset of Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the final of the 2014 FIBA World Cup.

"As good a player, as good a guard, as there is in Europe,"?Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski said of?Teodosic.

With Moscow in 2016-17, Teodosic averaged 16.3 points and 6.5 assists while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from 3-point range. He led the team to the Euroleague Final Four in May, as several NBA teams -- including Atlanta, Brooklyn, Sacramento, Toronto and Utah -- were on hand to watch.

Teodosic was ranked No. 30 on the list of top available free agents this offseason compiled by ESPN's Kevin Pelton.