Sources: Lakers call off deal with Jamil Wilson after report of lawsuit surfaces

After planning to sign Jamil Wilson to a 10-day contract, the Los Angeles Lakers changed course and won't complete a deal with the free-agent forward, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers reneged on the deal Wednesday after a TMZ report surfaced that a woman had filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging that she contracted a sexually transmitted disease from Wilson while dating him.

The report says that the woman alleges Wilson knew he had the STD when they allegedly engaged in unprotected sex and didn't share the information with her.

The Lakers haven't ruled out the possibility of a deal with Wilson in the future, league sources said.

Wilson's agent, Steve McCaskill of Catalyst Sports, told ESPN: "Jamil has been irreparably harmed by the recent accusation, which has now resulted in damage to his NBA career. We will not tolerate these false accusations, but will pursue all legal remedies with the full force of the law."

Wilson, 27, and the Lakers had originally planned to sign the 10-day contract today, and activate him for Thursday night's game against San Antonio.

Wilson averaged seven points on 43 percent shooting with the Clippers this season on a two-way contract.