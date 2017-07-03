Sources: Lakers, free-agent guard George Hill in serious talks

Free-agent guard George Hill met with Los Angeles Lakers officials Monday and they are engaging in serious talks about a short-term deal, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers and Hill have significant mutual interest on pursuing a deal that would allow Hill and No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball to play together, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers announced Monday that Ball had signed his rookie contract.

Hill, 31, is a victim of a shrinking point guard market and could potentially parlay a healthy season with the Lakers into a longer-term deal elsewhere next summer. Hill had a problematic toe injury that limited his durability during an otherwise stellar season for the Utah Jazz. He played just 49 games, but averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game.

The Lakers are determined to do one-year contracts in free agency, preserving salary-cap space for 2018 to pursue possible free agents Paul George, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.?Before joining the Jazz in a trade last year, Hill spent five seasons as George's teammate with the Indiana Pacers.

The Lakers have also talked with free-agent point guard Rajon Rondo about a one-year deal, including several rounds of calls to front-office officials, coaches and?players who've worked with Rondo through the years, league sources said.