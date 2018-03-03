Sources: Michigan DT Maurice Hurst diagnosed with heart condition at NFL combine

Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, projected as a potential first-round pick, was diagnosed with a heart condition Saturday at the NFL combine, league sources told ESPN.

Hurst will not work out with the other defensive linemen at the combine and will undergo further testing this week, per sources.

Hurst is still trying to determine the severity of the diagnosis. He is expected to be called back to Indianapolis for the second medical check before the combine for players with medical red flags, per sources.

This is not the first instance in which a college standout has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

In 2013, an echocardiogram detected a heart condition in Utah's defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. A medical recheck showed there was no dysfunction, and Lotulelei was eventually drafted in the first round to the Carolina Panthers.