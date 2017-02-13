Sources: Momentum builds in talks to settle ongoing James Dolan-Charles Oakley feud

Charles Oakley remains banned indefinitely from Madison Square Garden, but there has been "some momentum toward a resolution" between Oakley and Knicks owner James Dolan, thanks to recent conversation between both sides, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Ian Begley on Monday.

It is unclear whether Oakley and Dolan have talked directly since Oakley was ejected from Madison Square Garden and subsequently arrested last Wednesday.

But there is a desire among people close to both parties to bring the public dispute between Oakley, one of the franchise's most popular players, and Dolan, to rest, sources say.

Both the Knicks and Oakley's spokesperson, Akhtar Farzaie, declined comment when asked Monday afternoon about any potential resolution between the Knicks and Oakley.

Dolan announced last week that Oakley was banned indefinitely from the Knicks' home arena after he was ejected from last Wednesday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Knicks. Oakley was arrested and charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor trespassing. Dolan said the organization ejected Oakley because he was being verbally abusive to security while seated near the team owner. Oakley denied this in recent interviews.

After the incident, Dolan also suggested in multiple media interviews that Oakley has a drinking problem, which Oakley denied on Saturday in an interview with the New York Post.

The Knicks and Dolan have received criticism for the decision to ban Oakley and the public suggestion that he has a drinking problem.

On Monday, the Rev. Al Sharpton called on Dolan to immediately lift the ban against Oakley. In a statement, Sharpton said that in the event that the ban is not lifted, his National Action Network will organize a group to picket outside of Madison Square Garden.