Sources: Ex-NFL DL Greg Hardy books professional MMA debut

The UFC will take a serious look at signing former NFL defensive lineman Greg Hardy to an exclusive contract this summer.

Hardy, 29, has booked a heavyweight fight on June 12, on the "Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series," sources said. It will mark Hardy's professional MMA debut. He has posted an amateur record of 3-0.

The DWTNCS consists of a handful of live fights in Las Vegas. White, along with UFC matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, offer at least one multifight deal with the UFC at the conclusion of each episode.

According to sources, Hardy will face Brandon Sayles (5-1) in the first episode of the upcoming season, which UFC officials have not formally announced. MMA Today first reported the news.

Hardy hasn't played football since 2015. He was arrested in 2014 after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend. A domestic violence case against him was eventually dropped and expunged from his record. He pleaded guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor drug charge in 2016.

Hardy (0-0) fights out of American Top Team, in Coconut Creek, Florida. He has won all three of his amateur MMA fights via first-round knockout.