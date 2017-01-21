Sources: Packers forced to fly out from Milwaukee due to heavy fog

The Packers' charter plane to Atlanta for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the? Falcons was unable to take off from Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport because of heavy fog, and the team was forced to bus 125 miles to Milwaukee in order to fly out, according to multiple sources.

The team was originally scheduled to leave Green Bay at 2 p.m. local time. All commercial flights out of Green Bay and nearby Appleton on Saturday afternoon were canceled.

After waiting for nearly two hours, the Packers decided to bus to Milwaukee's General Mitchell International Airport, where the team plane met them, sources said. It means a much later arrival in Atlanta than expected -- they're not expected to arrive until shortly after 7 p.m. ET, according to a source.

The NFC Championship Game is the first of the two conference title games Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:05 p.m. ET, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots?in the AFC Championship Game at 6:40 p.m. ET.