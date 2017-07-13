Sources: Pelicans meet with Rajon Rondo about possible one-year deal

The New Orleans Pelicans sent a contingent of officials to Louisville on Thursday to meet with free-agent point guard Rajon Rondo about a possible one-year deal, league sources told ESPN.

One source briefed on the meeting said it was "excellent," and the Pelicans and Rondo could begin negotiations as soon as Thursday, as there's enthusiasm on both sides to try and work out an agreement, league sources told ESPN.?

The Pelicans re-signed Jrue Holiday to a five-year, $126 million guaranteed deal that could be worth over $150 million with incentives, but they remain intrigued by the possibility of shifting Holiday off the ball for large chunks of games, sources told ESPN.

Rondo played with Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins in Sacramento during the 2015-16 season, and the two formed a strong bond.

The? Lakers?also have shown interest in signing Rondo to a one-year deal, league sources said.

Cousins will be a free agent after next season. The Pelicans are heavily invested in making the Cousins- Anthony Davis partnership work.

Sources said the Pelicans' contingent dispatched from the Las Vegas Summer League to meet Rondo included general manager Dell Demps and coach Alvin Gentry.

Rondo surged in the playoffs before breaking his thumb after what had been a largely disappointing and turbulent season in Chicago. He has received interest in free agency from a few teams, including the Lakers, who spent their remaining cap space this week on a one-year deal for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Pelicans do not currently have a traditional backup point guard after trading Tim Frazier to Washington for a second-round pick.