Sources: Steve Kerr won't be fined for deleted tweet critical of NBA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --? Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr will not face discipline for inadvertently sending out a tweet that was critical of the league for allowing players such as James Harden to get away with traveling, sources tell ESPN.

On Thursday night, Kerr sent out a tweet directed at a video of the Houston Rockets guard appearing to take a few extra steps before draining a 3-pointer. His tweet read: "It's an embarrassment. I think the league is so happy with all the scoring that it doesn't want to enforce stuff like that."

Kerr explained after shootaround Friday morning that his tweet was meant to be sent as a personal message to a friend on Twitter.

"I thought it was a direct message," Kerr said. "My new iPhone is killing me."

According to a source with knowledge of the situation, since Kerr's message was intended to be private, the league didn't see a reason to issue a fine. Kerr said he's trying to figure out the new iPhone 10 and realized his tweet was public soon after publishing.

"A friend DM'd me and said what do you think about this clip, and I responded to him," Kerr said. "I hit send, and I was like, 'Oh no.' I went right over to [assistant coach] Chris DeMarco because I have no idea how to delete a tweet. I rarely even send a tweet, let alone delete one, so I gave it to DeMarco. He deletes it after maybe thirty seconds, and I go, 'What do you think? Am I going to get away with it?' And he goes, 'Hell no.'

"Unfortunately, it wasn't anything too damning."

Kerr refused to expound on the Harden play, saying, "This was a private direct message that somehow slipped in a way to the rest of the world."

The Warriors are on the road for back-to-back contests with the Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Denver Nuggets the following evening.