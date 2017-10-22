Sources: Suns fire head coach Earl Watson, name Jay Triano interim

Jay Triano will take over as interim head coach for the Phoenix Suns after the team fired Earl Watson on Sunday, league sources told ESPN.

Triano, who served as associate head coach under Watson, was 87-142 in two-plus seasons (2008-11) as the Toronto Raptors head coach. Triano was also the national team coach of Canada.

The Suns play the Sacramento Kings on Monday night in Phoenix.?There is an expectation that Triano will coach the Suns for the rest of the regular season, according to league sources.

General manager Ryan McDonough and Watson had often been at odds in their short partnership, league sources told ESPN. Owner Robert Sarver was a significant part of the decision to replace Watson so early in the season, league sources said.

The Suns are one of the NBA's youngest teams, mired in a long rebuild, and they could be the worst team in the league this season.

Watson leaves with a 33-85 record as coach. Watson replaced former Suns coach Jeff Hornacek as interim coach in 2016 and eventually was promoted to head coach for the start of the 2016-17 season. The Suns went 24-58 a season ago.

Watson had little coaching experience when he was made the Suns coach, with just a season in the NBA Development League and another on the Suns bench. He was a 13-year NBA veteran.

Earlier Sunday, Suns guard Eric Bledsoe vented his frustration with the struggling team on social media, tweeting: "I Dont wanna be here."

The Suns dropped to 0-3 on Saturday night with a 130-88 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers, their second blowout loss of the season. In Wednesday night's home opener, they lost 124-76 to the Portland Trail Blazers, the most one-sided season-opening loss in NBA history and the most one-sided loss in team history.

Long the subject of trade rumors, the 27-year-old Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 3.0 assists this season, his fifth with the Suns.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.