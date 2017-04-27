Spreads for every 2017 NFL game*

The NFL season is still months away, but bettors now have an opportunity to pore over many more lines outside of Week 1, which came out right after the schedule was released April 20.
CG Technology put out lines Thursday for every NFL game in Weeks 1-16. Limits are $300.
*Week 17 is excluded because of high variance caused by potential playoff seeding, QBs sitting out the final week or playing partial games, etc.
Week 1
Chiefs at Patriots (-7)
Jets at Bills (-6)
Falcons at Bears (-6)
Jaguars at Texans (-4.5)
Eagles at Redskins (-3)
Cardinals at Lions (-3)
Raiders (-1) at Titans
Buccaneers at Dolphins (-1.5)
Ravens at Bengals (-1)
Steelers at Browns (-9)
Colts at Rams (-3)
Seahawks at Packers (-3)
Panthers (-4.5) at 49ers
Giants at Cowboys (-5)
Saints at Vikings (-3)
Chargers at Broncos (-4)
Week 2
Texans at Bengals (-2)
Browns at Ravens (-9.5)
Cardinals at Colts (-3)
Titans (-1) at Jaguars
Eagles at Chiefs (-4)
Patriots (-4.5) at Saints
Vikings at Steelers (-6)
Bears at Buccaneers (-7)
Dolphins at Chargers (-1)
Jets at Raiders (-8.5)
Cowboys at Broncos (PK)
Redskins (-2) at Rams
49ers at Seahawks (-13)
Packers at Falcons (-2.5)
Lions at Giants (-3)?
Week 3
Rams at 49ers (-1.5)
Ravens (-1.5) at Jaguars? in London
Broncos at Bills (-1)
Saints at Panthers (-3)
Steelers (-5.5) at Bears
Falcons (-1.5) at Lions
Browns at Colts (-9.5)
Buccaneers at Vikings (-3)
Texans at Patriots (-9)
Dolphins (-2) at Jets
Giants at Eagles (-1)
Seahawks (-2) at Titans
Bengals at Packers (-7)
Chiefs (-1.5) at Chargers
Raiders (-1) at Redskins
Cowboys (-2) at Cardinals
Week 4
Bears at Packers (-9.5)?
Saints at Dolphins (-3)? in London
Bills at Falcons (-7.5)
Steelers (-1.5) at Ravens
Bengals (-3.5) at Browns
Rams at Cowboys (-1)
Titans at Texans (-3)
Lions at Vikings (-3)
Panthers at Patriots (-9)
Jaguars at Jets (-1)
49ers at Cardinals (-9)
Eagles at Chargers (-1.5)
Giants at Buccaneers (-2.5)?
Raiders at Broncos (-2)
Colts at Seahawks (-7)
Redskins at Chiefs (-5)
Week 5
Patriots (-3) at Buccaneers
Bills at Bengals (-3.5)
Jets at Browns (PK)
Panthers at Lions (-2)
49ers at Colts (-9)
Titans at Dolphins (-3)
Chargers at Giants (-7)
Cardinals at Eagles (-2)
Jaguars at Steelers (-9)
Seahawks (-6) at Rams
Ravens at Raiders (-4.5)
Packers at Cowboys (-3)?
Chiefs at Texans (-1)
Vikings (-2) at Bears
Week 6
Eagles at Panthers (-4)
Dolphins at Falcons (-6.5)?
Bears at Ravens (-7)?
Browns at Texans (-9.5)
Packers (-1.5) at Vikings
Lions at Saints (-2.5)
Patriots (-9.5) at Jets
49ers at Redskins (-8)
Buccaneers at Cardinals (-3)?
Rams at Jaguars (-3.5)?
Steelers at Chiefs (-1.5)
Chargers at Raiders (-8)
Giants at Broncos (-3)
Colts at Titans (-3)
Week 7
Chiefs at Raiders (-3)
Buccaneers at Bills (-1.5)
Titans (-5) at Browns
Saints at Packers (-7.5)
Jaguars at Colts (-6.5)
Cardinals (-3) at Rams? in London
Jets at Dolphins (-8.5)
Ravens at Vikings (-3.5)
Bengals at Steelers (-7)
Cowboys (-8.5) at 49ers
Broncos at Chargers (PK)
Seahawks at Giants (PK)
Falcons at Patriots (-6.5)
Redskins at Eagles (-2.5)
Week 8
Dolphins at Ravens (-3)
Vikings (-7) at Browns in London
Raiders (-1.5) at Bills (-1.5)
Colts at Bengals (-3)
Chargers at Patriots (-12.5)
Bears at Saints (-6)
Falcons (-7) at Jets
49ers at Eagles (-7.5)
Panthers at Buccaneers (-2.5)
Texans at Seahawks (-7.5)
Cowboys (-2.5)at Redskins
Steelers (-1.5) at Lions
Broncos at Chiefs (-3)
Week 9
Bills (-1.5) at Jets
Falcons (-1) at Panthers
Colts at Texans (-3)
Bengals at Jaguars (PK)
Buccaneers at Saints (-1.5)
Rams at Giants (-8.5)
Broncos at Eagles (-1)
Raves at Titans (-2.5)
Cardinals (-3.5) at 49ers
Redskins at Seahawks (-8)
Chiefs at Cowboys (-6.5)
Raiders at Dolphins (-1)
Lions at Packers (-7.5)
Week 10
Seahawks (-1.5) at Cardinals
Saints at Bills (-2)
Packers (-6.5) at Bears
Browns at Lions (-8.5)
Steelers (-1) at Colts
Chargers at Jaguars (-3)
Bengals at Titans (-3)
Vikings at Redskins (-1.5)
Texans (-3) at Rams
Cowboys at Falcons (-1)
Giants (-4.5) at 49ers
Patriots (-3) at Broncos
Dolphins at Panthers (-3)
Week 11
Titans at Steelers (-6.5)
Lions (-1) at Bears
Ravens at Packers (-7)
Jaguars (-3) at Browns
Cardinals at Texans (-2.5)
Rams at Vikings (-7.5)
Redskins at Saints (-2.5)
Chiefs at Giants (-2)
Bills at Chargers (-2)
Bengals at Broncos (-3.5)
Patriots (-3.5) at Raiders in Mexico City
Eagles at Cowboys (-7)
Falcons at Seahawks (-3)
Week 12
Vikings at Lions (-2.5)
Chargers at Cowboys (-1)
Giants at Redskins (-1)
Buccaneers at Falcons (-6.5)
Browns at Bengals (-8.5)
Titans at Colts (-3)
Bills at Chiefs (-6)
Dolphins at Patriots (-9)
Panthers (-3) at Jets
Bears at Eagles (-6)
Saints (-2) at Rams
Seahawks (-7.5) at 49ers
Jaguars at Cardinals (-6.5)
Broncos at Raiders (-3)
Packers at Steelers (-3)
Texans at Ravens (-3)
Week 13
Redskins at Cowboys (-7)
Vikings at Falcons (-5.5)
Lions at Ravens (-3)
Patriots (-7) at Bills
49ers at Bears (-4)
Buccaneers at Packers (-7)
Colts (-1) at Jaguars
Broncos at Dolphins (-1)
Panthers at Saints (-2.5)
Chiefs (-4.5) at Jets
Texans at Titans (-2.5)
Browns at Chargers (-7)
Rams at Cardinals (-8.5)
Giants at Raiders (-3)
Eagles at Seahawks (-7)
Steelers (-2) at Bengals
Week 14
Saints at Falcons (-7)
Colts at Bills (-1.5)
Vikings at Panthers (-3)
Bears at Bengals (-6.5)
Packers (-9.5) at Browns
49ers at Texans (-9)
Seahawks (-4) at Jaguars
Raiders at Chiefs (-3)
Lions at Buccaneers (-3)
Jets at Broncos (-9)
Redskins at Chargers (-1.5)
Eagles (-1.5) at Rams
Cowboys (-1) at Giants
Ravens at Steelers (-6)
Patriots (-4) at Dolphins
Week 15
Broncos at Colts (-1)
Bears at Lions (-6)
Chargers at Chiefs (-6)
Dolphins at Bills (-1.5)
Packers (-2) at Panthers
Ravens (-4) at Browns
Texans (-1) at Jaguars
Bengals at Vikings (-3)
Jets at Saints (-6.5)
Eagles at Giants (-3.5)
Cardinals at Redskins (-2)
Rams at Seahawks (-13.5)
Patriots (-1.5) at Steelers
Titans (-3) at 49ers
Cowboys at Raiders (PK)
Falcons (-1.5) at Buccaneers
Week 16
Colts at Ravens (-3)
Vikings at Packers (-6.5)
Buccaneers at Panthers (-3)
Browns at Bears (-4.5)
Lions at Bengals (-3)
Dolphins at Chiefs (-4.5)
Bills at Patriots (-11.5)
Falcons at Saints (PK)
Chargers at Jets (PK)
Rams at Titans (-7)
Broncos at Redskins (-1)
Jaguars (-1) at 49ers
Giants at Cardinals (-2)
Seahawks at Cowboys (-3)
Steelers (-1) at Texans
Raiders (-1) at Eagles