Spreads for every 2017 NFL game*

The NFL season is still months away, but bettors now have an opportunity to pore over many more lines outside of Week 1, which came out right after the schedule was released April 20.

CG Technology put out lines Thursday for every NFL game in Weeks 1-16. Limits are $300.

*Week 17 is excluded because of high variance caused by potential playoff seeding, QBs sitting out the final week or playing partial games, etc.

Week 1

Chiefs at Patriots (-7)

Jets at Bills (-6)

Falcons at Bears (-6)

Jaguars at Texans (-4.5)

Eagles at Redskins (-3)

Cardinals at Lions (-3)

Raiders (-1) at Titans

Buccaneers at Dolphins (-1.5)

Ravens at Bengals (-1)

Steelers at Browns (-9)

Colts at Rams (-3)

Seahawks at Packers (-3)

Panthers (-4.5) at 49ers

Giants at Cowboys (-5)

Saints at Vikings (-3)

Chargers at Broncos (-4)

Week 2

Texans at Bengals (-2)

Browns at Ravens (-9.5)

Cardinals at Colts (-3)

Titans (-1) at Jaguars

Eagles at Chiefs (-4)

Patriots (-4.5) at Saints

Vikings at Steelers (-6)

Bears at Buccaneers (-7)

Dolphins at Chargers (-1)

Jets at Raiders (-8.5)

Cowboys at Broncos (PK)

Redskins (-2) at Rams

49ers at Seahawks (-13)

Packers at Falcons (-2.5)

Lions at Giants (-3)?

Week 3

Rams at 49ers (-1.5)

Ravens (-1.5) at Jaguars? in London

Broncos at Bills (-1)

Saints at Panthers (-3)

Steelers (-5.5) at Bears

Falcons (-1.5) at Lions

Browns at Colts (-9.5)

Buccaneers at Vikings (-3)

Texans at Patriots (-9)

Dolphins (-2) at Jets

Giants at Eagles (-1)

Seahawks (-2) at Titans

Bengals at Packers (-7)

Chiefs (-1.5) at Chargers

Raiders (-1) at Redskins

Cowboys (-2) at Cardinals

Week 4

Bears at Packers (-9.5)?

Saints at Dolphins (-3)? in London

Bills at Falcons (-7.5)

Steelers (-1.5) at Ravens

Bengals (-3.5) at Browns

Rams at Cowboys (-1)

Titans at Texans (-3)

Lions at Vikings (-3)

Panthers at Patriots (-9)

Jaguars at Jets (-1)

49ers at Cardinals (-9)

Eagles at Chargers (-1.5)

Giants at Buccaneers (-2.5)?

Raiders at Broncos (-2)

Colts at Seahawks (-7)

Redskins at Chiefs (-5)

Week 5

Patriots (-3) at Buccaneers

Bills at Bengals (-3.5)

Jets at Browns (PK)

Panthers at Lions (-2)

49ers at Colts (-9)

Titans at Dolphins (-3)

Chargers at Giants (-7)

Cardinals at Eagles (-2)

Jaguars at Steelers (-9)

Seahawks (-6) at Rams

Ravens at Raiders (-4.5)

Packers at Cowboys (-3)?

Chiefs at Texans (-1)

Vikings (-2) at Bears

Week 6

Eagles at Panthers (-4)

Dolphins at Falcons (-6.5)?

Bears at Ravens (-7)?

Browns at Texans (-9.5)

Packers (-1.5) at Vikings

Lions at Saints (-2.5)

Patriots (-9.5) at Jets

49ers at Redskins (-8)

Buccaneers at Cardinals (-3)?

Rams at Jaguars (-3.5)?

Steelers at Chiefs (-1.5)

Chargers at Raiders (-8)

Giants at Broncos (-3)

Colts at Titans (-3)

Week 7

Chiefs at Raiders (-3)

Buccaneers at Bills (-1.5)

Titans (-5) at Browns

Saints at Packers (-7.5)

Jaguars at Colts (-6.5)

Cardinals (-3) at Rams? in London

Jets at Dolphins (-8.5)

Ravens at Vikings (-3.5)

Bengals at Steelers (-7)

Cowboys (-8.5) at 49ers

Broncos at Chargers (PK)

Seahawks at Giants (PK)

Falcons at Patriots (-6.5)

Redskins at Eagles (-2.5)

Week 8

Dolphins at Ravens (-3)

Vikings (-7) at Browns in London

Raiders (-1.5) at Bills (-1.5)

Colts at Bengals (-3)

Chargers at Patriots (-12.5)

Bears at Saints (-6)

Falcons (-7) at Jets

49ers at Eagles (-7.5)

Panthers at Buccaneers (-2.5)

Texans at Seahawks (-7.5)

Cowboys (-2.5)at Redskins

Steelers (-1.5) at Lions

Broncos at Chiefs (-3)

Week 9

Bills (-1.5) at Jets

Falcons (-1) at Panthers

Colts at Texans (-3)

Bengals at Jaguars (PK)

Buccaneers at Saints (-1.5)

Rams at Giants (-8.5)

Broncos at Eagles (-1)

Raves at Titans (-2.5)

Cardinals (-3.5) at 49ers

Redskins at Seahawks (-8)

Chiefs at Cowboys (-6.5)

Raiders at Dolphins (-1)

Lions at Packers (-7.5)

Week 10

Seahawks (-1.5) at Cardinals

Saints at Bills (-2)

Packers (-6.5) at Bears

Browns at Lions (-8.5)

Steelers (-1) at Colts

Chargers at Jaguars (-3)

Bengals at Titans (-3)

Vikings at Redskins (-1.5)

Texans (-3) at Rams

Cowboys at Falcons (-1)

Giants (-4.5) at 49ers

Patriots (-3) at Broncos

Dolphins at Panthers (-3)

Week 11

Titans at Steelers (-6.5)

Lions (-1) at Bears

Ravens at Packers (-7)

Jaguars (-3) at Browns

Cardinals at Texans (-2.5)

Rams at Vikings (-7.5)

Redskins at Saints (-2.5)

Chiefs at Giants (-2)

Bills at Chargers (-2)

Bengals at Broncos (-3.5)

Patriots (-3.5) at Raiders in Mexico City

Eagles at Cowboys (-7)

Falcons at Seahawks (-3)

Week 12

Vikings at Lions (-2.5)

Chargers at Cowboys (-1)

Giants at Redskins (-1)

Buccaneers at Falcons (-6.5)

Browns at Bengals (-8.5)

Titans at Colts (-3)

Bills at Chiefs (-6)

Dolphins at Patriots (-9)

Panthers (-3) at Jets

Bears at Eagles (-6)

Saints (-2) at Rams

Seahawks (-7.5) at 49ers

Jaguars at Cardinals (-6.5)

Broncos at Raiders (-3)

Packers at Steelers (-3)

Texans at Ravens (-3)

Week 13

Redskins at Cowboys (-7)

Vikings at Falcons (-5.5)

Lions at Ravens (-3)

Patriots (-7) at Bills

49ers at Bears (-4)

Buccaneers at Packers (-7)

Colts (-1) at Jaguars

Broncos at Dolphins (-1)

Panthers at Saints (-2.5)

Chiefs (-4.5) at Jets

Texans at Titans (-2.5)

Browns at Chargers (-7)

Rams at Cardinals (-8.5)

Giants at Raiders (-3)

Eagles at Seahawks (-7)

Steelers (-2) at Bengals

Week 14

Saints at Falcons (-7)

Colts at Bills (-1.5)

Vikings at Panthers (-3)

Bears at Bengals (-6.5)

Packers (-9.5) at Browns

49ers at Texans (-9)

Seahawks (-4) at Jaguars

Raiders at Chiefs (-3)

Lions at Buccaneers (-3)

Jets at Broncos (-9)

Redskins at Chargers (-1.5)

Eagles (-1.5) at Rams

Cowboys (-1) at Giants

Ravens at Steelers (-6)

Patriots (-4) at Dolphins

Week 15

Broncos at Colts (-1)

Bears at Lions (-6)

Chargers at Chiefs (-6)

Dolphins at Bills (-1.5)

Packers (-2) at Panthers

Ravens (-4) at Browns

Texans (-1) at Jaguars

Bengals at Vikings (-3)

Jets at Saints (-6.5)

Eagles at Giants (-3.5)

Cardinals at Redskins (-2)

Rams at Seahawks (-13.5)

Patriots (-1.5) at Steelers

Titans (-3) at 49ers

Cowboys at Raiders (PK)

Falcons (-1.5) at Buccaneers

Week 16

Colts at Ravens (-3)

Vikings at Packers (-6.5)

Buccaneers at Panthers (-3)

Browns at Bears (-4.5)

Lions at Bengals (-3)

Dolphins at Chiefs (-4.5)

Bills at Patriots (-11.5)

Falcons at Saints (PK)

Chargers at Jets (PK)

Rams at Titans (-7)

Broncos at Redskins (-1)

Jaguars (-1) at 49ers

Giants at Cardinals (-2)

Seahawks at Cowboys (-3)

Steelers (-1) at Texans

Raiders (-1) at Eagles