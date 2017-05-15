Spreads for every NFL team, Weeks 1-16

With the NFL season coming slowly into focus, it's the perfect time to take a glance at the spreads for the first 16 weeks of the season. Below is the landing page, from which you can access the spreads for the first 16 weeks for your favorite team.

Week 17 is excluded due to high variance caused by potential playoff seeding, QBs sitting out the final week or playing partial games, etc.

Odds courtesy of CG Technology.

New England Patriots

The Patriots are the only team that is favored in every game from Weeks 1-16.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo's biggest spread as a favorite is 6 points in Week 1 against the Jets.

Miami Dolphins

Miami is favored in seven games and an underdog in eight.

New York Jets

The Jets are a favorite in one game (Week 4 versus Jaguars) and a pick 'em in two. Other than that, New York is an underdog in every game.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are favored only once on the road this season (Week 4 at Browns).

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are favored in 13 of 15 games (Week 6 at Chiefs, Week 15 versus Patriots).

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are favored in eight of 15 games listed this season.

Cleveland Browns

Oh, Browns. Cleveland is a pick 'em in Week 5 versus the Jets, but an underdog in every other game.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis is favored in every home game listed, outside of Week 10 against Pittsburgh.

Houston Texans

Houston's biggest spread is as a 9.5-point favorite in Week 6 against Cleveland.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans are 6.5-point underdogs in Week 11 at the Steelers; otherwise, they aren't underdogs of more than 3 points.

Jacksonville Jaguars?

The Jaguars are (somewhat amazingly) favored in four games this season.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Denver is a favorite in only five of its 15 listed games.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are also favorites in only five games this season, all of which are at home.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are favored in all eight of their home games this season.

Oakland Raiders

Oakland is favored in 10 of its 15 listed games this season.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are favored in an impressive 12 games this season.

New York Giants

The Giants are favored in five of seven listed home games.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are favored in only road game this season:?Week 14 against the Rams.

Washington Redskins

The Redskins are favored in only seven games.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay is a favorite in every home game and 12 total.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota is favored in every home game, except for Week 6 against Green Bay.

Detroit Lions

A playoff repeat could be tough for Detroit, which is favored in only six games.

Chicago Bears

Chicago is favored in only two games this season (Week 13 versus 49ers, Week 16 versus Cleveland).

NFC South

New Orleans Saints

Vegas still appreciates the Saints at home; New Orleans is favored in six home games.

Atlanta Falcons

The defending NFC champions are favorites in 12 of 15 games listed.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina should be improved from last season; the Panthers are favored in nine games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Playoffs for Tampa Bay? The Bucs are underdogs in 10 of their 15 listed games.

NFC West

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are favored in 12 of 15 games, including every game at home.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are underdogs in every game listed (they should be home favorites in Week 17 against the 49ers).

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites against the Rams in Week 3. Other than that? A whole lot of potentially long weeks as underdogs.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is favored in only eight of the 15 listed games.