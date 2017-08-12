St. Lucie's Tim Tebow hit in head by pitch, stays in game

St. Lucie Mets leftfielder Tim Tebow took a fastball to the head from Tampa Yankees lefty Trevor Lane Saturday night in the ninth inning of their game in Tampa.

The ball staggered Tebow and knocked his helmet off, but after consulting with coaches and the team trainer, Tebow stayed in the game.

Tebow then scored from first on a two-out double by J.C. Rodriguez.

The Yankees beat the Mets 5-1 in front of 7,157 fans at Steinbrenner Field, Tampa's 15 straight home win and its seventh consecutives win overall.

Tebow is batting .248 for St. Lucie, with 5 home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games. On Wednesday he had a tie-breaking RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to lead the Mets to a win. That hit broke an 0-for-17 slump.