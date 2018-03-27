Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more

Which teams have the best shot at locking up a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick?

Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today.

Last update: March 26.

Playoff picture

Playoff chance projections are from Money Puck, Sports Club Stats and Hockey Viz. Click through to the sites to learn more about their methodology.

Playoff teams in action today

Note: All times ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres, 7:00 p.m.

Washington Capitals at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Arizona Coyotes, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights, 10:00 p.m.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)

Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)

Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)

Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central No. 1) vs. St. Louis Blues (WC No. 2)

Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)

Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 1)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (Pacific No. 3)

Best record in past 10 games

9-1-0: Blue Jackets

8-2-0: Sharks

7-2-1: Jets, Blues

7-3-0: Lightning, Capitals

Tragic numbers

Teams currently in position for a wild card are denoted as such. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta. Teams are eliminated when their tragic number hits zero, and are denoted with an "E" in the table.

Lottery teams in action today

Note: All times ET.

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:00 p.m.

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders, 7:00 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes, 7:00 p.m.

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs. San Jose Sharks, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Worst record in past 10 games

1-8-1: Red Wings

1-7-2: Stars

2-8-0: Canucks

2-7-1: Canadiens

2-5-3: Islanders

3-6-1: Sabres, Blackhawks, Flames