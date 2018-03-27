Stanley Cup Playoffs Watch Daily: Playoff chances, tragic numbers and more

Which teams have the best shot at locking up a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs? Who's earning a better shot at the No. 1 overall pick?

Here are the latest projections for both, along with critical matchups to watch today.

Last update: March 27.

Playoff picture

Playoff chance projections are from Money Puck, Sports Club Stats and Hockey Viz. Click through to the sites to learn more about their methodology.

Playoff teams in action today

Note: All times ET.

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at St. Louis Blues, 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators, 8:00 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets, 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Edmonton Oilers, 9:00 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Vancouver Canucks, 10:00 p.m.

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

Tampa Bay Lightning (Atlantic No. 1) vs. New Jersey Devils (WC No. 2)

Boston Bruins (Atlantic No. 2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Atlantic No. 3)

Washington Capitals (Metro No. 1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC No. 1)

Pittsburgh Penguins (Metro No. 2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (Metro No. 3)

Western Conference

Nashville Predators (Central No. 1) vs. Colorado Avalanche (WC No. 2)

Winnipeg Jets (Central No. 2) vs. Minnesota Wild (Central No. 3)

Vegas Golden Knights (Pacific No. 1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC No. 1)

San Jose Sharks (Pacific No. 2) vs. Anaheim Ducks (Pacific No. 3)

Best record in past 10 games

9-1-0: Blue Jackets, Sharks

8-2-0: Capitals

7-2-1: Jets, Blues

7-3-0: Panthers

Tragic numbers

Teams currently in position for a wild card are denoted as such. Tragic numbers are courtesy of Damian Echevarrieta. Teams are eliminated when their tragic number hits zero, and are denoted with an "E" in the table.

Lottery teams in action today

Note: All times ET.

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils, 7:00 p.m.

New York Islanders at Ottawa Senators, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks, 8:00 p.m.

Dallas Stars at Philadelphia Flyers, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 9:00 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks vs. Anaheim Ducks, 10:00 p.m.

Worst record in past 10 games

1-9-0: Red Wings

1-7-2: Stars

2-8-0: Canucks

2-6-2: Islanders, Blackhawks

3-7-0: Flames

3-6-1: Canadiens, Senators, Sabres

3-5-2: Rangers