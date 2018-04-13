Stars' Ken Hitchcock retiring from coaching

Veteran Ken Hitchcock, who returned this season for a second stint with the Dallas Stars, is expected to announce his retirement from coaching, a source confirmed to ESPN's Greg Wyshynski on Friday.

Hitchcock, who won the 1999 Stanley Cup with the Stars, will stay with the team in an advisory role, according to The Dallas Morning News, which first reported his decision to retire.

The Stars were 42-32-8 this season under Hitchcock.

The 67-year-old Hitchcock ranks third all-time with 823 coaching wins and fourth with 1,536 games coached.?

In addition to his first stint with the Stars (1995-2002), he also has coached the Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues.