K-State grants full scholarship release to WR Corey Sutton

Wide receiver Corey Sutton was granted a full release from his scholarship by Kansas State on Friday, the school announced.

"After having further dialogue with Coach [Bill] Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone's best interest to grant Corey his full release," athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career."

In an interview this week with The Wichita Eagle, Sutton, a sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, said he asked Kansas State recently for a release to 35 schools as potential landing spots after announcing his decision to transfer.

The list, Sutton said, included programs at lower classifications and no Big 12 schools or future K-State opponents.

According to Sutton, Snyder denied every option. Taylor said in the statement that Sutton "is permitted to transfer and be eligible for athletics aid at any of the institutions to which he requested."

Also in the statement, Snyder apologized for remarks he made on Thursday at a booster event, when he said that?Sutton had twice tested positive for drug use at K-State.

"I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks last night which included sensitive and private information," Snyder said in the statement. "I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments."

When reached on Friday by ESPN, before the statement was released by Kansas State, Sutton said that Snyder's assertion he failed two drug tests is false.?

Sutton enrolled at Kansas State in the spring of 2016 and played in 10 games last year as a true freshman, catching four passes for 54 yards. K-State did not release a depth chart this spring, but Sutton was projected to enter preseason camp as a backup to fellow sophomore and Cal transfer Carlos Strickland.

Sutton can enroll at another school in 2017, although he would not have been eligible to receive a scholarship for his first year on another campus without receiving a release from Kansas State.

ESPN's Mitch Sherman contributed to this report.