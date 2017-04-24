Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger apologizes for rift with hometown

FINDLAY, Ohio -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he's sorry he let a few negative words cause a rift between him and his hometown.

Roethlisberger was back in Findlay over the weekend as he and his sister were inducted into Hancock County's sports hall of fame.

He says he was hurt several years ago by criticism from some people in the northern Ohio town that came after he was accused of sexual assault.

He wasn't charged then, but he was suspended by the NFL in 2010. That same year, he stopped listing Findlay as his hometown.

"Some negative things were said about me by people in this town. I was hurt and I resented that," Roethlisberger said during Saturday's ceremony, according to The Courier. "But I want to say I'm sorry for letting a few bad words cloud the support I've had from so many people."

Despite the frayed relationship, Roethlisberger said he was proud of where he grew up.

"I'm proud of this town. It means a lot to me and my family to be embraced with open arms like this. I'm humble and I'm proud to call Findlay home."

