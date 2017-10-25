Steelers demote disgruntled Martavis Bryant to scout team

After complaining about his role in the offense on Tuesday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant was demoted to the scout team on Wednesday.

Bryant said that he is not playing Sunday against the Lions and that his benching is a result of his actions on social media.

On Sunday night, Bryant -- after clarifying remarks made to a fan on Instagram about rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster -- said, "I just want mines, period, point-blank."

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin later said: "He was out of bounds with some of his actions in terms of the things that he said on social media. It will be dealt with appropriately. That ball is in my court. I haven't visited with him yet. To be honest with you, I haven't visited with him yet because I've had bigger fish to fry."

Steelers teammate Ramon Foster said Wednesday that? Justin Hunter took Bryant's place in the lineup during practice.

Bryant told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he has "got to move on" at the?Oct. 31 trade deadline if the Steelers don't want him to contribute to the offense.

Tomlin, however, said Tuesday that is not going to happen.

Bryant, who had one catch for 3 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, refueled his trade request late Sunday night with comments on Instagram. He again didn't show up for team meetings?Monday because of an illness. His agent, Thomas Santanello, said Bryant went to see a doctor.

"I just want to be happy, whether it's here or it's somewhere else," Bryant told ESPN. "I just want to help contribute. I just want to be the best player that I can on and off the field ... and I want to be given the chance to be that. But I would like for it to be here. If not, then, oh well. Just got to move on."

He later added:?"By the end of whenever the trade deadline is ... I mean if things don't get better, then I got to go."

Bryant told ESPN that he'd like to sit down with Tomlin and discuss his situation. Bryant has one year left on his contract after this season ends.

Tomlin on Tuesday said the Steelers would not trade Bryant, but planned to visit "at some point" with his receiver.

